Netflix seeking $5M for Christmas NFL game ad packages

Netflix is looking for companies willing to shell out at least $5 million to advertise during its 2024 Christmas Day NFL game.

As part of its deal with the NFL, Netflix has to give the league’s “Big 8” group of partners first dibs at buying ads.

AB InBev, Verizon, Visa, Gatorade, Pepsi, Lowe’s, Microsoft and an “audio partner” yet to be decided, all have deals with the league that let them have first access to ad inventory during broadcasts aired by the broadcasters who buy rights to air the games.

Netflix is reportedly requiring buyers to purchase a minimum of eight 30-second spots during the game. The streamer is offering five sponsorship packages as well, with prices reportedly around $5 million each, according to Adweek.

The streamer is giving the “Big 8” until June 26, 2024, to decide if they want to come on board or not — after which the opportunities will be offered to others.

$5 million is a fairly hefty price, even for a sponsorship package that could include components, given that the 2024 Super Bowl ad rates hovered around $7 million.

At these prices, Netflix appears to be intent of making the most out of its investment — reportedly between $75 and $150 million per game.

The streamer already offers ad-supported streaming plans at lower prices, so it’s not new to the ad business. However, ads inserted into a live broadcast such as the NFL games are a bit of a different animal given that they could be potentially more valuable given the overall trend in live sports ads.

Premium Netflix subscribers pay extra to remove advertising from most content, but that won’t be an option during the live NFL games on Christmas Day 2024. It’s not uncommon for streamers to still require users to see ads during select content, including live sports.