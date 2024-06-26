MSNBC planning ‘Democracy 2024’ event before 2024 election

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has announced a new event called “MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024,” scheduled for September 7, 2024, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).

The daylong event will feature discussions led by several MSNBC hosts, focusing on topics related to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The network describes it as an “interactive experience” designed to connect attendees with MSNBC personalities.

The event is divided into two main sessions:

The first session will feature hosts including Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur. Topics will include the state of the 2024 presidential race, changes in the electorate, and recent campaign developments. Steve Kornacki is scheduled to present an analysis of recent polling data.

The second session will include Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Ari Melber, Stephanie Ruhle, Michael Steele, Alicia Menendez, and Symone Sanders Townsend. This session will focus on the approach to Election Day.

Luke Russert, identified as the creative director of “MSNBC Live,” is set to moderate the event.

The event will also include a dinner event titled “MSNBC’s This is Who We Are Dinner and Reception,” offering attendees the opportunity to interact with MSNBC hosts and a screening of an upcoming MSNBC film, described as an exclusive premiere.

The event is part of MSNBC’s broader strategy to expand its presence across various media platforms, including web, social media, newsletters, and audio content. This strategy also includes the launch of “MSNBC Premium,” an Apple Podcasts subscription, and a redesigned mobile app.

“MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024” follows previous events held under the “MSNBC Live” banner, including one in March 2024.

