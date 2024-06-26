Pebble boosts sales resources with new leadership

Pebble, the leading automation, content management, and integrated channel specialist, has welcomed Sally Wallington as SVP of sales, assuming overall responsibility for Pebble sales worldwide.

Wallington joins Pebble from language and localization services company VSI, where she was sales director. She also had director-level appointments with other major players in the media technology sector, including Grass Valley and Imagine Communications. Her degree is in linguistics, from University College London.

As SVP Sales, Wallington will lead Pebble’s global sales organization, working in close collaboration with teams across the world to accelerate market share growth across all of Pebble’s product lines. Her strategic vision and leadership will be crucial in aligning the company’s sales strategies with its core principles of innovation and customer satisfaction.

“We are very excited to get Sally’s wide, top-level experience on board,” said Peter Mayhead, CEO at Pebble. “Over her career, she has developed a broad range of contacts across the industry, as well as strong leadership skills and — most important — an understanding of the relationships vital for the successful delivery of complex, mission-critical systems.”

On starting her new role, Sally Wallington said, “I’m really excited to be joining such a well-respected company. Pebble has a strong reputation in the industry, an established product portfolio, and an impressive roadmap. This is a great opportunity to work with a world-class team and re-establish relationships around our great industry.”

Also recently added to the sales team is Romy Fiedler, who takes responsibility for DACH and the Nordic countries. Fiedler comes to Pebble from ADDER, where she was a regional sales manager for the DACH region, cultivating relationships and securing key clients across various industries such as broadcast, industrial, transport, energy, and events markets. Prior to that, she worked at 1st Solution Consulting GMBH in a variety of sales capacities.