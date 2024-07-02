Triveni Digital appoints new sales director for APAC

Triveni Digital has announced the appointment of Anil Bhardwaj as the company’s new sales director for the Asia-Pacific region.

Bhardwaj will take on a leading role in bringing Triveni Digital’s ATSC 3.0 solutions to Indian broadcasters, underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting regional customers as they navigate the complex challenges of adopting NextGen TV.

“Anil’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the Indian broadcast industry makes him an invaluable asset to our team,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital, in a statement. “With India’s vision to introduce ATSC 3.0 technology by 2025, alongside the anticipated launch of direct-to-mobile-based broadcast services powered by ATSC 3.0 by the end of 2024, Anil’s appointment poises Triveni Digital to play a significant role in India’s broadcast transformation.”

Bhardwaj joins Triveni Digital with over 15 years of experience in driving growth, building strategic partnerships, and successfully leading teams in highly competitive business sectors, including the broadcast and media industry. In addition to overseeing APAC sales at Triveni Digital, Bhardwaj will continue to work as the director of sales for Jampro Antennas, where he is responsible for overseeing sales operations across South Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa. His deep industry knowledge and experience in forging strong partnerships, penetrating new markets, and effectively managing key accounts will be instrumental in helping Triveni Digital achieve APAC market expansion and revenue growth.

"I am thrilled to join Triveni Digital at such a pivotal time," said Bhardwaj. "I look forward to combining my years of experience working directly in the Indian broadcast industry with my expertise in strategic planning, development, and management to help expand Triveni Digital's footprint in the APAC markets and help broadcasters transition to the ATSC 3.0 standard."