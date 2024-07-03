Stephanopoulos gets first TV interview with Biden after debate

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has landed the first television interview with President Joe Biden following his weak debate performance June 27, 2024.

Portions of the interview will air on “ABC World News Tonight” July 5, 2024, with other segments appearing on the network’s weekend editions of “Good Morning America” July 6 and 7, 2024.

That will be continued into the following week with an extended version airing on “This Week” on July 7, and the weekday “GMA” on July 8, 2024.

ABC News appears to be taking full advantage of potentially showcasing some tough questions for Biden across multiple shows. Pending any late-breaking developments, it will also be able to lean heavily into large segments of pre-recorded content over what is essentially an extended holiday weekend in the U.S.