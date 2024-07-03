BBC Sport gears up for extensive Paris 2024 Olympics coverage

BBC Sport is set to deliver extensive coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking the first time since London 2012 that the event will take place in a European time zone. The games will run from July 26 to August 11, offering UK audiences the opportunity to watch live broadcasts of all major events.

The BBC will provide comprehensive, free-to-air coverage across multiple platforms, including BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, and BBC Sounds.

BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast over 250 hours of live coverage during the 16-day event. Additionally, a second curated live stream, Olympics Extra, will be available on BBC iPlayer, ensuring viewers do not miss any significant moments.

Leading the TV coverage will be presenters Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers, and Mark Chapman. They will be joined by a lineup of guests, including Olympic champions and notable TV personalities such as Laura Kenny, Fred Sirieix, and Jazmin Sawyers.

BBC Radio 5 Live will feature a special Olympics schedule with 12 hours of daily coverage from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Presenters Naga Munchetty, Adrian Chiles, Mark Chapman, Tony Livesey, Eleanor Oldroyd, and Kelly Cates will bring live reports and updates from various events in Paris. Additionally, the BBC Sport website and app will provide live text updates, video highlights, and medal counts throughout the games.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, expressed enthusiasm about the coverage: “For the first time since London 2012 we have an Olympic Games taking place in a European time zone, which is really exciting for UK audiences. People can tune in to live coverage morning, noon, and night, following all the biggest sporting moments as they happen.”

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer on July 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. Clare Balding will present from the studio, with Hazel Irvine and Andrew Cotter providing commentary. The live coverage will continue daily from 8 a.m. on July 27, with different presenters covering various segments throughout the day.

In addition to TV and radio broadcasts, the BBC Sport website and social media channels will keep fans informed with the latest news, live text commentary, and video highlights. The BBC’s Paris 2024 trailer will premiere during the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 weekend on BBC One and iPlayer, building anticipation for the upcoming Olympic Games.