CBS News boss out after less than a year on the job

CBS News‘ president is stepping down after less than a year on the job.

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who took over the news division in August 2023, will leave the role at the end of July 2024.

She will then take on an advisory role through the 2024 election cycle.

“After much consideration, I’ve decided this is the right time to step away from my current role at CBS News and begin to write my next chapter,” Ciprian-Matthews wrote in a memo to staff.

Ciprian-Matthews did not give a specific reason for her departure, but hinted at least one of the reasons could be impending cost-cuts and other changes as CBS parent Paramount Global readies to finalize a merger with Skydance Media.

“We all know our industry and company are going through a transformation and a number of short- and long-term decisions need to be made,” she wrote.

Ciprian-Matthews has been with CBS News for 30 years, having previously been senior vice president of newsgathering. She has also worked in a variety of other leadership and editorial roles throughout many of the network’s broadcasts and operations.

The departure of Ciprian-Matthews marks the latest in a string of leadership changes at CBS News.

Prior to her tenure, CBS was lead by two executives: Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, who were co-presidents of the network news division and local TV station group.

Khemlani left in 2023, with McMahon becoming responsible for the CBS News and Stations as well as CBS Media Ventures.

The CBS News president position reported to McMahon and focused solely on the network’s news division, without any oversight of local stations.

The co-president model was put in place after Susan Zirinsky left the role in 2021 after about two years.

CBS News has struggled to boost ratings on both its morning and evening newscasts, despite several rounds of talent changes and on-air updates, though “CBS Mornings” has been showing promising growth under Ciprian-Matthews.