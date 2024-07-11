Impossible Objects opens new Culver City facility and LED process volume

World-building lab and creative studio Impossible Objects announced today the opening of a new Culver City facility and LED wall. Specializing in virtual production for both commercial projects and original IP, Impossible Objects is working to define the future of film and entertainment by embracing real-time technology to blend the physical and digital worlds. The company has built projects using real-time technology and the latest virtual production know-how for clients including John Deere, OnStar, Cadillac, Blizzard, and original IP including The Cloud Racer.

The new facility features a 30’ W x 10’ H LED wall built with AOTO 2.3mm pixel pitch panels, Brompton SX40 Tessera processors, with a five-degree curve that helps to showcase massive worlds blending practical and virtual sets, as seen in this recent Follow the Toad music video. The stage can also accommodate a car, tapping into Impossible Objects’ expertise in deploying virtual production techniques for automotive advertising for clients that include Toyota, Honda, Polestar, Cadillac, and more.

“We have been at the forefront of real-time production and LED volume capture since day one, but to date, the technology has not been accessible to smaller productions. By housing an LED wall, we can welcome more filmmakers to test out and become familiar with the process, and develop new ways to use it at a higher frequency,” explained Joe Sill, co-founder, Impossible Objects. “Ultimately LED productions live or die by the quality of the virtual art department (VAD) assets, and giving filmmakers more access to see what their environment or big idea will look like earlier, will help guarantee more successful LED projects in the future.”

“We are excited to see how Impossible Objects’ new virtual production facility, equipped with our RM2.3 series, is paving the way for future innovations in the industry,” said Mike Liu, Vice President, AOTO. “This advanced setup not only provides exceptional image clarity and color consistency but also offers the flexibility and efficiency needed for high-quality ICVFX shots. By making this technology accessible, we enable filmmakers to explore new creative possibilities and push the boundaries of virtual production. Impossible Objects has proven that impressive ICVFX shots can be achieved without the need for a massive team, budget, or space. The integration of our cutting-edge LED panels ensures that the quality of VAD assets is maximized, fostering successful LED projects and setting new standards for the industry.”

“Impossible Objects knows that giving clients the highest fidelity image when opting for LED-wall ICVFX is a huge competitive advantage whether you’re a massive studio or a small boutique. The quality of visual output from a team of this size is extraordinary and we’re excited to see what they produce on their new Tessera-powered volume,” said Adam Callaway, global lead of virtual production and broadcast, Brompton Technology.

Key features of the stage include state-of-the art-render nodes (provided by Catalyst Virtual) and operator carts, featuring Nvidia A6000 ADA GPUs, as well as an unprecedented “Mobile Cine” cart, where directors and cinematographers are encouraged to participate in modifying the virtual worlds seen on screen. The virtual production infrastructure supporting the LED wall, including direct connection to Impossible Objects’ VAD team and environment library, has been assembled to provide a streamlined process for filmmakers and is meant to help bridge the gap between traditional “Brain Bars” and live action crew who might never interact with the virtual side of a production.