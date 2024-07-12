Avid Huddle extends real-time collaboration for virtualized edit sessions to Microsoft Teams users anywhere

Avid announced the launch of Avid Huddle, a new SaaS solution that gives post-production teams the ability to collaborate and accelerate content review and approvals. In a hybrid work environment, editors using Media Composer Ultimate, Media Composer Enterprise or Avid Edit On Demand can now easily share high-quality media during a live Microsoft Teams meeting. Remote reviewers can collectively view, discuss and comment in real time, from anywhere, as if they were working in the same room.



Avid VP of Market Solutions Tanya O’Connor explains: “Collaborating to review video content during post production is challenging when the creative team is distributed across multiple locations. Avid Huddle helps teams jump this barrier and truly embrace distributed working. Finally, remote over-the-shoulder content review with any production stakeholder is achieved simply by using one of the world’s most widely available collaboration apps.”



Without leaving Media Composer, editors can use Avid Huddle to safely launch a Teams meeting that enables participants to review high-quality video content, with full confidence their content is secure and protected. With greater efficiency than ever before, Huddle allows producers, clients and other reviewers to give immediate feedback to editors by virtually adding time-stamped comments and annotations while discussing content through a live session.



Microsoft Worldwide Media & Entertainment Strategy Director Simon Crownshaw adds: “With the help of the secure and ubiquitous Microsoft Teams platform, Avid Huddle brings a true paradigm shift to the way TV shows, movies, commercials and other content can now move through review and approval with speed and economy. Most importantly, we’re enabling an exceptional video and audio streaming experience that’s just like looking over the shoulder of an editor at work in Media Composer.”



Avid Huddle removes the time-consuming process of sending content to multiple stakeholders and compiling their input separately. Simulating an in-person content review process, editing teams can significantly accelerate project delivery, saving time and money. Avid Huddle will be available as a flexible monthly or annual subscription, allowing users to scale up or down as required—only paying for what they need and when they need it. Only the host needs to have an Avid Huddle subscription; participants can join sessions through Microsoft Teams.

