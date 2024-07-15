Singer gets espresso buzz, chats it up with a bird in Olympics promo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Singer-songwriter, actress and style icon Sabrina Carpenter stars in a new NBCUniversal promotional spot to highlight its coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which begin Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

The 60-second video, shot at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, opens with Carpenter sitting outside of a Parisian-style café, reading a newspaper while her song “Espresso” plays in the background.

After drinking too much espresso, she finds herself in an “Espresso Dream” and in an imaginative conversation with a bird (surprisingly not a peacock but rather something that looks a bit more like the former Twitter mascot).

It’s perhaps worth acknowledging that espresso is commonly thought to be of Italian origin, though it is also one of the most popular drinks in many French cafés (ordering a “café,” which is French for “coffee,” will typically result in the coffeehouse serving a shot of espresso).

Throughout their conversation in the spot, Carpenter expresses her enthusiasm for the Paris Olympic Games, stating, “I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life.” The video incorporates clips of athletes in action and promotional footage filmed at the Universal Studios Lot last year, building anticipation and excitement for the upcoming games.

“Who better than the star of the summer, Sabrina Carpenter, with her chart-topping single ‘Espresso,’ to get everyone excited about the event of the summer, the Paris Olympics,” said Joseph Lee, SVP for NBCU’s creative marketing, sports and entertainment, in a statement. “This is the final spot in our celebrity campaign that has generated unprecedented excitement and buzz for the Olympics.”

Carpenter’s summer smash hit single “Espresso,” which is featured in the promo, became Carpenter’s fourth hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first Top 5 on the chart. It captured the top spot on the Spotify Global, U.S. and U.K. charts and hit number one on the U.K. Singles Chart. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Her latest single “Please Please Please” recently topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first number one spot on the chart. Carpenter is set to release her highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet”, on Aug. 23, 2024, and has recently announced “The Short n’ Sweet Tour,” a 33-date North American headlining arena tour, which has already sold out and kicks off on Sept. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

Varying lengths of the promotional spot will begin airing immediately across numerous NBCU linear, digital, and social media platforms and leading up to NBCU’s coverage of the games. The promo will also be featured on Carpenter’s social media platforms.