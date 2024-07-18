CNBC cancels ‘Last Call’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has canceled its latest attempt to fill its evening hours with business news.

“Last Call” has ended effective immediately, the network announced July 18, 2024.

Anchored by Brian Sullivan, the show was meant as a roundup of the day’s business news with a preview of the next day’s news.

“Last Call” replaced “The News with Shepard Smith” in February 2023. “The News” was a broader news program that debuted in Oct. 1, 2024, but canceled in 2023 after the network said it wanted to focus more on business news.

The network is replacing “Last Call” with repeats of “Shark Tank” and other similar programming, which will now air from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day.

Sullivan will remain with CNBC as senior national correspondent.

As a business network, much of CNBC’s programming is centered around the U.S. workday.

Rival Fox Business Network currently airs business programming until 8 p.m., with “Kudlow” typically airing from 7 to 8 p.m. It then airs repeats and paid programming overnight.

