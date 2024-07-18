Lou Dobbs dies at 78

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former Fox Business and CNN host Lou Dobbs died July 18, 2024.

No cause of death was announced. Dobbs was 78.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of ‘the great Lou Dobbs.’ Lou was a fighter til the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country,” reads a statement posted on Dobbs’ social media July 8. “Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren.”

Dobbs was part of CNN’s OG: He joined the network when it launched in 1980 and served as chief economics correspondent while hosting “Moneyline.”

He also served as president of CNN’s financial news network effort CNNfn, which operated from 1995 to 2004. He hosted “Business Unusual” for that network.

Dobbs left CNN in 1999 to launch Space.com, a website focused on news about space exploration, astronomy and science. He reportedly butted heads with Rick Kaplan, who was named president of CNN in 1997.

In 2001, he rejoined CNN as host of “Lou Dobbs Reporting.” That show eventually became known as “CNN News Sunday Morning” and had a more general news focus.

The network also relaunched the “Moneyline” brand by giving him the show “Lou Dobbs Moneyline,” which would later become “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

In July 2009, Dobbs became the focus of criticism after he discussed the “birther” theory that questioned President Barack Obama’s birthplace and, subsequently, his eligibility to be president.

That reportedly spurred tensions within the network and Dobbs eventually announced that the Nov. 11, 2009, edition of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” would be his last and that he would leave the network for other, unnamed opportunities.

He continued to work on radio and eventually announced he would join Fox Business Network.

Also named “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” the show launched March 14, 2011.

In the days after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Dobbs was one of several Fox hosts to repeatedly mention untrue claims about voting technology companies allegedly “rigging” the election in favor of Joe Biden.

Dobbs, Fox and other right-leaning media outlets eventually became embroiled in multiple lawsuits over the false claims, one of which led to the network paying a $787 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems. A separate suit against Fox brought by Smartmatic is still working its way through courts.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Fox canceled Dobbs’ show and announced he would depart the network. “Lou Dobbs Tonight” was often Fox’s highest rated program.

Dobbs was known for being vocal about his views.

In addition to his birther claims, he also publicly rejected climate change and made anti-immigration statements. He also peddled conspiracy theories about George Soros and frequently praised Donald Trump.

Dobbs had, in the past, spoken out about corporate greed and criticism resistance to raise the minimum wage. He has also claimed to be pro-choice and criticized tax cuts enacted during the George W. Bush administration. He also tended to support unions and trade policies that would prevent jobs from being sent overseas.

He also authored the book “War on the Middle Class,” in which he criticized both Republicans and Democrats for policies that, in his view, negatively affected the middle class in America.

Dobbs had reportedly been a registered Republican until 2001 when he shifted his registration to independent.

