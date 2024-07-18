Texolve Digital installs Riedel Communications equipment across Pittsburgh’s three major sports venues

Riedel Communications today announced that Texolve Digital, a Pittsburgh-based systems integrator and Riedel partner for nearly 10 years, has deployed the company’s cutting-edge intercom and communications solutions across Pittsburgh’s three major sports venues: PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates; PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins; and Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This comprehensive deployment marks a significant milestone in standardizing and enhancing communications infrastructure for the city’s professional sports teams, ensuring that all three stadiums now benefit from seamless and reliable communications for game-day operations and live event productions.

“We’ve had nothing but good experiences with the Riedel systems and with Riedel itself, and that dates back to systems we are replacing at the venues that already had Riedel,” said Brian Geubtner, Business Manager at Texolve Digital. “All three venues share freelance operators, so it’s important for the products to not only remain consistent but also offer clarity, reliability, and ease of use. Riedel was the clear-cut choice, and we have received nothing but good feedback on the intercom, which is great for us as we have supported the system after its installation. We’re proud to have partnered with Riedel to bring cutting-edge communications solutions to these premier sports venues.”

Both PNC Park and PPG Paints Arena received a complete intercom system upgrade from top to bottom, with 9-10 Bolero antennas, 10-20 Bolero wireless beltpacks, 30-35 Riedel SmartPanels of various sizes, and four-wire interfaces installed at each location, as well as an Artist 1024 matrix frame, allowing from 16 to 1024 ports at each park. Acrisure Stadium received an all new intercom system comprising 11 Bolero antennas, eight Bolero beltpacks, 35 SmartPanels of different sizes, four-wire interfaces, and Riedel’s Connect Trio for phone connections.

The Riedel systems have notably improved operations by expanding coverage into previously inaccessible areas, such as tunnels and underground spaces where announcers and teams may travel. This enhanced reach has allowed broadcasters and production teams to capture a greater variety of content, improving the overall fan experience both in-stadium and for viewers at home.

“Communication is the backbone of a successful production,” said Chris Burns, executive producer of live stadium events for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Bolero’s ability to navigate our stadium’s concrete and steel and still provide a clear signal gives us the confidence to go anywhere to improve our presentation for both fans and sponsorship.”

“We’ve found Bolero to be an invaluable asset,” said Jon Cofer, director of ballpark productions for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “The reliability of Bolero is unquestionable, providing excellent reception throughout our ballpark, and its ability to access six different channels is a standout feature that we love. It’s not just functional, but also incredibly easy to work with. In fact, it’s so user-friendly that we’ve transitioned most of our on-field staff to Bolero beltpacks instead of traditional radios. The sound quality is top-notch, ensuring clear communication with our staff no matter where they are in the ballpark. Overall, the Bolero has been a major contributor to our scoreboard team’s success.”

Texolve Digital has been a partner with these three local sports teams and venues over the past decade. Since 2022, Texolve Digital has been particularly busy with these three projects, which originated from bids released by Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon & Williams (WJHW) and venue upgrades that occurred within a two-year period. As a small team of experienced engineers, the company delivers service and support during and after project completion, whether through event engineering, system maintenance, support, or equipment upgrades.

“It’s exciting to see our solutions deployed across Pittsburgh’s major sports venues,” said Dover Mundt, regional sales manager for the mid-Atlantic U.S. at Riedel Communications. “As a resident of Pennsylvania and a fan of our state’s professional sports teams, I am thrilled to see how Riedel’s technology enhances the game-day experience for both the teams and the fans. Texolve has been a reliable partner in these projects, and the company’s innovation and expertise have been essential to delivering systems that meet the unique needs of each stadium.”

