WRC Promoter chooses Moments Lab to drive innovation in media management and fan engagement

AI and video search company Moments Lab (formerly Newsbridge), is pleased to announce its partnership with WRC Promoter GmbH, the organization responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World and FIA European Rally Championships, as well as the FIA World and FIA European Rallycross Championships. WRC Promoter is revolutionizing the way it manages, accesses, and shares its exciting race coverage and extensive archive, significantly enhancing content creation, reuse, repurposing, and distribution.

WRC Promoter has adopted Moments Lab’s Cloud Media Hub and Live Asset Manager products, powered by the company’s groundbreaking MXT-1.5 multimodal AI indexing technology. The deal includes 550TB of archive retrieval and metadata reconsolidation. This will centralize the organization’s rich heritage in a single platform and make it fully searchable from anywhere.

Moments Lab’s Live Asset Manager and live photo ingest enable WRC Promoter to schedule, capture, and record race livestreams from contributors such as NEP, RedBull Media, Tata Communications, and photographers, helping content teams to clip highlights in real time. MXT-1.5 detects and indexes all race elements, making the footage completely searchable and accelerating production workflows. Sponsors and partners can access all the best race moments through Moments Lab’s automatic Collections feature.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Moments Lab and leveraging their cutting-edge solutions to create and manage rally highlights, news packages, clips, and social media content,” said Florian Ruth, senior director content and communications at WRC Promoter. “Our archive dates back to 1979. Centralizing it on the Moments Lab platform, and making it easily accessible and searchable with AI, significantly reduces our research time and leaves more space for creating captivating social media content to share with our global audience.”

“This collaboration with WRC Promoter marks an exciting milestone as our first client in the motorsport industry,” said Rick Stremmel, sales director, Central Europe and Nordics at Moments Lab. “We’re honored to be helping WRC Promoter optimize content creation workflows, boost audience engagement, and tap into its rich history.”

Moments Lab’s other sports clients include Bundesliga champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 1. FC Köln, UTMB Group, and the French Federations of Football, Basketball, and Rugby League.

Moments Lab will be at IBC2024 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-16 in Hall 5, booth 5.H60.

