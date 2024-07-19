ESPN teases ‘SEC on ABC’ graphics package, score bug

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN has unveiled the first look at its new motion graphics package for Southeastern Conference (SEC) football broadcasts on ABC. The reveal, made during SEC’s media day, showcases an updated score bug and motion graphics design set to debut for the upcoming 2024-25 college football season.

ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer shared images of the new graphics on social media, giving viewers a preview of what to expect when SEC games air on ABC this fall. The graphics package, developed by ESPN Creative Studio, represents a visual refresh for the network’s college football coverage.

Hofheimer describes the new design’s score bug as “so sharp” and says it will be center-aligned on the bottom of the screen. The updated score bug features large, bold numerals for team scores that extend beyond the main graphic area with large team logos.

ESPN’s reveal also included a broader look at the full graphics package, which mixes dynamic motion with glowing light elements and even a few smoke effects. The package uses a shield for the primary “SEC on ABC” logo, which becomes an element that contains the light effects and team branding.

The new graphics package will make its on-air debut on August 31, 2024, with an SEC on ABC tripleheader. The schedule for that day includes Clemson vs. Georgia at 12 p.m. ET, Miami at Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET and Notre Dame at Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This visual update coincides with the start of a new media rights agreement between the SEC and ESPN/ABC. The deal begins with the 2024 season and marks a shift in the conference’s broadcast partnerships. Previously, CBS held the rights to the SEC’s premier weekly game.

The new agreement expands the SEC’s presence on broadcast television. It also provides the conference with more flexibility in scheduling, as the selection of showcase games is no longer tied to a single network’s preferences.