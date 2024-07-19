Verizon bundling Peacock with free year of Netflix

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Verizon is further boosting its bundled streaming offerings to wireless and home internet customers.

The company will offer its myPlan and myHome customers the option to sign up for Peacock Premium and get a free year of Netflix Premium.

Customers to have to pay the standard rate of $7.99 a month ($95.88 a year) for Peacock. A year of Peacock Premium is valued at $275.88.

The offer requires users to pre-pay for a year of Peacock upfront.

Earlier in July 2024, Verizon announced it would expand its myPlan streaming bundle offers to its home internet customers under the name myHome.

It was already selling bundles for $10 each per month. Options include Netflix and Max; the Disney bundle with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+; and Walmart+ memberships with Paramount+. Verizon also has a deal to bundle Netflix and Starz Play.

It also recently added Apple One, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ in a family-friendly format that can be shared with up to five other people.

Bundling has become a popular offering among streamers and other subscription-based services as a way to both boost revenue and increase customer retention as many consumers are becoming weary of having to commit to paying for multiple monthly recurring charges.

