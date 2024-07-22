Zero Density continues to strengthen on geographical expansion with focus on key markets

Zero Density, the global leader in integrated virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, today announces the promotion of Yavuz Bahadıroğlu to the role of Head of Sales EMEA.

Yavuz has been with the company for more than 4 years. Yavuz was most recently responsible for the business development in key markets and the global channel partner program.

In his new role, Yavuz will be responsible for Zero Density’s strategic geographical expansion efforts, focusing on key European markets. He will work closely with the company’s teams in the Netherlands, France, and Dubai to drive sales activities and continue to support our clients across the EMEA region.

Ofir Benovici, CEO of Zero Density, said: “We are very delighted with the appointment of Yavuz as Head of Sales EMEA. In the last years, we have worked tirelessly to establish a strong global presence, revolutionizing the broadcast and entertainment industries. In this new role Yavuz fulfills our ambition to emphasize on deepening our penetration into the EMEA market. With his experience in the market and knowledge of the industry Yavuz will play an important role in our customer-centric strategy that aims to provide our clients with a competitive advantage. Our approach prioritizes their unique needs, enabling us to deliver solutions that drive innovation and growth, specifically tailored to the requirements of our diverse customer base in this region.”