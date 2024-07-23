Dalet unveils flexible news operations, media workflows, and AI integrations at IBC 2024

Dalet will demonstrate at IBC 2024 (7.A43) new highly flexible media workflows, product capabilities and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrations that enable customers to prepare for any eventuality. Collaborative, AI-enabled workflows harness the power of a single, cloud-native technology stack to facilitate production, distribution, archive and monetization for news, sports and entertainment.

Dalet harnesses industry-standard AI engines to connect multiple AI services through Dalet Media Cortex. Practical integrated AI enables speech recognition, language translation, automated metadata tagging and more. The latest integration with a best-of-breed engine provides secure, trainable AI models with flexible deployment options to transform production and distribution workflows. Visitors to the Dalet stand can discuss real use cases, such as the complexity of multiple language requirements and how AI can automate translations of captions, graphics, voiceovers and more.

Dalet Pyramid transforms newsrooms with modular, story-centric and multiplatform news production and distribution. The latest updates feature new customizable Planner dashboards and extensive UI improvements to enable users to see stories, media, and assignments exactly as they want. Enhance the production of live shows and collaborate with real-time co-authoring, using next-generation, browser-based rundown management.

Dalet Flex, the market-leading workflow solution, enables media-centric organizations to produce, manage, orchestrate, deliver and monetize content at speed and scale. With continuous updates, users experience faster workflows with enhanced growing-file management and editing. Improved UX functionality provides faster, easier metadata management. Plus, new cost monitoring capabilities track cloud storage and processing costs.

Dalet Cut, a cloud–native web-based editor for collaborative and multiformat storytelling lets you edit and publish content from anywhere. Connected to both Flex and Pyramid, updates include editing growing files and new modes with three- and four-point editing as well as audio improvements with auto ducking and improved monitoring options. Increase speed and efficiency with AI-generated and translated captions and graphics.

Dalet AmberFin delivers advanced media processing and quality transcoding at scale. Multiple improvements across the platform will drive efficiency while maintaining the highest quality. The flexible architecture with cloud, on-prem or hybrid, provides consistent results with new codec support, tools, and deployment business models that bring elastic pay-by-the-hour media processing to your operation.

Dalet Brio provides high-density ingest and playout and Dalet InStream provides elastic ingest in the cloud for leading media-centric organizations worldwide. Ingest as you need, with no limits with multi-channel, cloud-native solutions. New features include additional codec support and continued improvements for a better user experience. Scale, manage and centralize your live stream ingest while reducing the cost of operations with Dalet InStream.

