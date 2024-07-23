State of the debates: What happens to 2024 presidential and VP debates now?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, he and his campaign had committed to a second debate against Donald Trump Sept. 10, 2024 — so what happens with that now?

The 2024 debate arrangements already looked a bit different than before — the Commission of Presidential Debates announced a schedule for its debates.

However, the Republican National Committee amended its internal rules to bar its nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates. The Biden campaign, meanwhile, criticized the CPD schedule, which included presidential debates Sep. 16, 2024, Oct. 1, 2024, and Oct. 9, 2024 and a vice presidential debate Sept. 25, 2024.

It then became clear the CPD would effectively be sidelined and candidates began talks directly with networks.

CNN ended up nabbing the first debate on June 27, 2024, during which Biden gave the performance that would largely lead to the derailing of his campaign. The date was the earliest general election presidential debate in history.

The network and both the Biden and Trump campaigns hashed out a set of rules, including a stipulation that microphones be muted outside of allotted speaking time.

Both campaigns also agreed to the Sept. 10 debate on ABC.

ABC News had planned on having David Muir and Linsey Davis moderate from a location to be determined.

However, those plans are now up in the air.

Technically, the Biden campaign agreed to the Sept. 10 date and its rules. With Biden no longer running, Kamala Harris, assuming she is the DNC nominee, isn’t necessarily bound by that agreement. She likely could accept the same terms Biden did, though.

However, since Biden stepped aside and endorsed Harris, Trump switched gears, suggesting that Fox’s conservative commentary channel host the next debate instead of ABC.

“My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September,” he wrote on his right-leaning social network Truth Social. “Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT”

The Biden campaign had already laid out a set of criteria, saying that host networks should be picked from the pool of outlets that hosted debates in both 2016 and 2020, which would eliminate Fox (as well as MSNBC).

Again, those rules were firmed up when Biden was on the ticket, so the Harris campaign wouldn’t necessarily have to continue using that guideline.

Also up in the air are the vice presidential debates.

CBS News and Harris, when she was the presumptive VP nominee on Biden’s ticket, had agreed to schedule one on either July 24, 2024, Aug. 12, 2024 or Aug. 13, 2024, but the Trump campaign held off on agreeing to the arrangement.

That debate would be between J.D. Vance and the yet-to-be-determined vice presidential pick under Harris.