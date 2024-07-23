NBC’s Paris Olympic coverage, by the numbers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal is set to deliver 7,000 hours of programming of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This includes over 5,000 hours of streaming and 17 consecutive nights of primetime coverage on NBC.

Beginning July 26, viewers can tune in to NBC, Peacock and Universo for live broadcasts of the Opening Ceremony.

NBCUniversal will also stream all 329 medal events on Peacock for the first time during a Summer Olympics. This comprehensive coverage features contributions from over 150 commentators and includes notable elements such as NBC’s first Olympic broadcast team, live from the Trocadero in Paris.

488 million: Live minutes of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials competition streamed across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms – more than three times greater than the 2021 Trials (79 million minutes) and 2016 Trials (53 million minutes) combined (132 million).

345 million: Followers reached from NBCUniversal brands and commentators sharing across NBCU social platforms.

157 million: Approximate number of followers of NBCU’s “Paris Creator Collective” for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 across major social platforms.

250,000: Feet of fiber cables at NBCU’s installation at the International Broadcast Center in Paris.

115,000: Square-footage of NBC Sports’ integration facility and warehouse in Connecticut, where nearly all of NBCU’s production and engineering infrastructure begins its journey to Paris.

9,765: Approximate miles between Paris and Tahiti in French Polynesia, host of the Olympic surfing competition.

7,000+: Total programming hours across NBCU’s linear and digital platforms.

5000+: Hours of streaming coverage across NBC Sports’ Digital platforms.

3,602: Distance in miles between NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. and Paris’ famed Trocadero, the home of NBCU’s re-imagined Olympic primetime show, Primetime in Paris, hosted by Mike Tirico.

1964: Year that marked NBC’s first-ever coverage of an Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympics.

1,800: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

1,200: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees on-site in Paris.

329: Number of medal events at the Paris Olympics, all of which will be streamed live on Peacock for the first time at a Summer Olympics.

206: Number of countries and territories taking part in the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony, which will feature more than 90 boats sailing down the River Seine.

150+: Number of commentators on NBCU’s talent roster.

90: Number of Olympic medals won by NBCU’s Olympic commentators.

58%: Viewership increase of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in swimming, diving, track & field and gymnastics vs. 2021.

30: Purpose-built broadcast booths located at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

17: Consecutive nights of primetime coverage on the NBC broadcast network.

8: Number of Olympics that NBCU’s Olympic swimming broadcast team of Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Rowdy Gaines (analyst) will work together in Paris, believed to be a television record.

6: Number of hours Paris is ahead of the U.S. Eastern time zone.

4: Number of Sesame Street muppets (Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Tango) that will travel to Paris and be incorporated into NBCU’s comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games.

4: Total number of medals won at the Tokyo Olympics by Argentina and Morocco, who will face off in men’s soccer on Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, marking the first event of the Paris Olympics.

1: The one and only Snoop Dogg will contribute to NBCU’s primetime coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, providing his unique take on what’s happening in Paris.