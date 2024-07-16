Olympic Broadcasting Services Paris effort, by the numbers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) is set to deliver the most ambitious and technologically advanced coverage in Olympic history for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

With a workforce of over 8,500 professionals, OBS will produce content across 33 sports and 40 disciplines, showcasing the beauty of Paris and the spirit of the Olympic Games.

Building on the success of previous Olympics, OBS will introduce several innovations for Paris 2024.

For the first time, all events will be captured in fully native Ultra High Definition (UHD) with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 5.4.1 immersive sound, providing viewers with an unparalleled visual and audio experience.

By the numbers

More than 11,000 hours of content produced by OBS

3,800-4,000 hours will be devoted to sports competitions and ceremonies

2,350 hours of multi-clip sources

72 sources of multilateral contribution in UHD

28 multi-clip sources

82 HD distribution sources

About 3,300 UHD and HD sources processed and distributed within the IBC

48 stereo audio sources for radio

47 production units

70 production galleries

More than 1,000 camera systems

More than 20 multi-camera replay systems

12 beauty cameras throughout Paris

More than 3,600 microphones

40,000 m2 usable in the IBC

36 enclosures for broadcasters in the venues

100 Gbps internet capacity

More than 4.2 Tbps reserved for the international telecommunications network

29 broadcasters holding broadcasting rights

More than 80 broadcasting organizations

165 permanent employees in OBS from 28 different countries

More than 8,300 temporary employees at the Games, from more than 110 countries

OBS will also debut a cinematic approach to sports coverage, utilizing cameras with cinematic lenses across all events to create a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the implementation of private 5G networks, expanded use of drones and cable cameras and the introduction of a virtual mobile unit concept will push the boundaries of live sports production.

With a focus on storytelling and athlete-centric coverage, OBS plans to deliver more behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and data-driven insights than ever before. The innovative OBS Cloud platform will enable more flexible and efficient content delivery to broadcasters worldwide, while AI-powered technologies will enhance production workflows and content customization.

Photo and data via Olympic Broadcasting Services.

