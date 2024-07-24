Broadpeak brings dynamic ad insertion innovations and new video streaming solutions to IBC 2024

Broadpeak, a global expert in video delivery with more than 150 customers serving more than 200 million end users worldwide, will highlight how it is elevating video streaming experiences and improving monetization for video service providers at IBC 2024. With Broadpeak’s software offered on-premises, as a SaaS in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution, video service and content providers can deliver an exceptional quality of experience (QoE), reduce video streaming costs, and improve sustainability.

“At IBC 2024, Broadpeak is excited to showcase how our groundbreaking solutions are transforming the video streaming landscape,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “By embracing our cutting-edge video streaming solutions, service providers and content owners can significantly cut down on the costs typically linked to video streaming while enhancing their offerings to drive higher monetization. We are also proud to present how our solutions can contribute to more sustainable streaming, which reflects our dedication to environmentally responsible innovation.”

Key highlights at IBC 2024 will include:

Elevating video streaming monetization with innovative targeted ad solutions

At IBC 2024, Broadpeak will demonstrate its advanced, easy-to-use, and quick-to-deploy dynamic ad insertion solutions for video streaming. Available on the company’s SaaS platform, broadpeak.io, Broadpeak’s server-side ad insertion solution empowers video service providers to tailor content to individual preferences, allowing the creation of seamless and personalized streaming experiences that drive viewer engagement and bring more opportunities for monetization. Several demos will be shown for the first time in Europe, including:

Click2 interactive targeted ads: As the OTT world’s first interactive advertising technology available to all streaming platforms, Click2 enables viewers to interact with ads as they are watching video streaming services, opening up a new type of ad inventory for video service providers. The disruptive feature allows viewers to click on banner ads and receive a notification on their phone, guaranteeing clicks for advertisers. Leveraging the Click2 feature, video service providers can significantly boost viewer engagement and monetization for video streaming services.

Spot2Spot addressable TV: Broadpeak is elevating addressable TV and server-side ad insertion for OTT streaming with its new Spot2Spot feature. Today, most targeted ad technologies are limited to full ad-break replacement, minimizing value for the targeted audience. With the Spot2Spot feature, content providers can replace specific spots within the ad break. Broadpeak will demo spot-level ad replacement for addressable TV and comprehensive ad tracking for both replaced and nonreplaced ads. This innovative technology is powering targeted ad insertion for leading service providers, including French TV network TF1. TF1’s senior product manager, Adel Abdel Razik, will also be at Broadpeak’s booth to discuss how his company is using such innovations to lead the way in OTT advertising.

Improving quality of experience and reducing costs with an end-to-end video streaming solution

Broadpeak’s modular, end-to-end video streaming solution supports every step of the workflow and easily adapts to each customer’s needs. At IBC 2024, Broadpeak will demonstrate how its solution offers video service providers the ultimate video data plane, with support for transcoding, cloud-native origin and packaging, recording, content personalization, multiCDN, high-performance video delivery, multicast ABR (mABR), and analytics and monitoring. Using Broadpeak’s end-to-end solution for streaming, video service providers can offer the best low-latency quality to viewers while reducing infrastructure and operational costs.

Innovations demonstrated will include:

NEURON high-performance caching: Broadpeak’s cutting-edge new NEURON offering makes its high-performance streaming technology available to streaming platforms that are building their own private CDN infrastructure.

nanoCDN™ mABR: Broadpeak’s award-winning nanoCDN multicast ABR solution will be a key focus at IBC 2024, showing how the technology can solve live streaming issues. Broadpeak is a world-renowned expert in multicast ABR, with more than 20 real-world deployments by several tier-one operators.

Broadpeak will also host several representatives from BT Group to showcase their Multicast-Assisted Unicast Delivery (MAUD) technology. As the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications, BT Group is pioneering the world’s first MAUD-enabled network, leveraging Broadpeak’s nanoCDN to enhance live video streaming quality and reliability while reducing content delivery costs.

Simplifying Video Streaming Operations With SaaS: At IBC 2024, Broadpeak will also launch its CDN as a service (CDN aaS). A new application on the broadpeak.io platform, Broadpeak’s CDN aaS simplifies video streaming and allows content providers and broadcasters to further personalize OTT content. Broadpeak’s CDN aaS is dedicated to and specialized in streaming ABR content, including HLS and DASH.

Advertisement