CBS Detroit names two key local managers

CBS News and Stations has named Kennan Oliphant the newly-created role of vice president of news and station manager at WWJ and WMYD in Detroit, Michigan.

The announcement follows the news that the station group had appointed Jennifer Lyons, who is president and GM of WBBM in Chicago, as well as regional GM for both stations. Lyons had been serving as WWJ’s interim GM.

CBS poached Oliphant from WXYZ, the ABC affiliate in the Detroit market, where he was senior director of news there. He also worked at WDIV in the market as well as WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio, KNOE in Monroe, Louisiana, as well as at outlets in Evansville, Indiana; Dayton, Ohio; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Jackson, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee.

WWJ has also appointed Paul Pytlowany as vice president and director of news content and special projects.

Under the station’s new leadership structure, Pytlowany will oversee the “look and direction” of the station’s local news content. He will focus on creativity, brand identity and working with the station’s multi-skilled journalists. He will also head up live remote productions and “tentpole” events.

Combined, Oliphant and Pytlowany will be able to provide on-the-ground leadership for much of the station’s day-to-day and longterm needs, which will likely prove vital with Lyons being based in Chicago and having responsibilities in the two markets.

The full text of Lyon’s memo announcing WWJ’s new leadership is below.

To: All CBS Detroit Staff Advertisement From: Jennifer Lyons, General Manager/President I am pleased to announce a new CBS Detroit team member and leader: Kennan Oliphant, who will assume the new role of VP of News and Station Manager of CBS Detroit. His first day is on Aug. 19. Kennan joins us with an extensive background in news leadership and a deep commitment to fostering positive newsroom environments. He will report directly to me, lead the newsroom and its day-to-day functions, and serve as the primary station manager when I’m in Chicago. One of the many things that stood out to me is that Kennan is a native, originally from Detroit, is highly knowledgeable, and understands the region and the communities. He is personable, has an infectious energy, and is thoughtful and passionate. His expertise and experience are key to our day-to-day newsroom operations as we reinvigorate our station, strategic direction, staff, and our pledge to be the digital newsroom of the future. He brings a wealth of experience to our team and has built a diverse career in journalism, living in multiple states and serving in various capacities. In addition to leading newsroom functions, Kennan will recruit on-air talent, and also work closely with Mike Stewart ensuring proper brand vision, and overseeing the planning and execution for our newscasts on broadcast and digital platforms. Previously, Kennan served as the Senior Director of News for the ABC affiliate WXYZ/WMYD in Detroit, where he was responsible for every newsroom function, from developing strategic plans for all platforms to creating a positive newsroom culture. He also served as the Assistant News Director at the station for two years. His experience also includes his tenure as the Senior Manager of Broadcast for WCPO 9 On Your Side in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began his career behind the scenes as a writer for WDIV Local 4 in Detroit before becoming an on-air reporter for KNOE 8 in Monroe, Louisiana. His journey took him to Evansville, Indiana; Dayton, Ohio; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Jackson, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee, where he held roles ranging from reporter to Manager of Coverage and Content. Please join me in welcoming Kennan Oliphant to our team. With this news structure, I have another exciting announcement to share that I’m confident will further underscore our goals and strengthen the success of our newsroom! I am very excited to share that Paul Pytlowany is taking on a new role as the VP/Director of News Content and Special Projects. Under this new structure, Paul will shift his focus to meet the evolving needs of our newsroom and the communities we serve, ensuring we stay ahead in a rapidly changing media landscape. He will oversee the look and direction of locally produced news content, emphasizing creativity and brand identity, meeting regularly, and collaborating with our team of MSJs to enhance story development. He will lead the creation of live remote broadcasts, special projects, local community content, and big tentpole events. Paul will work closely with our anchors, MSJs, EPIC, and meteorologists. Paul’s new role is crucial for the continued advancement of our newsroom, allowing us to innovate and adapt to the demands of a digital-first environment. His role will be vital as we continue to produce high-quality, engaging content for our audience. You will hear more from Paul directly, but in the meantime, please join me in congratulating Paul Pytlowany on his new role. We look forward to the exciting developments and successes this new structure will bring to CBS Detroit. Best regards, Advertisement Jennifer Lyons

Regional General Manager/President, CBS Detroit and CBS Chicago