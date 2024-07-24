CBS Stations elevates Lyons to regional GM

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager at WBBM in Chicago, Illinois, will take on an expanded role within CBS News and Stations by becoming regional GM for it and the group’s Detroit station.

Lyons has been interim president and GM at WWJ in Detroit, Michigan, since May 2024, and will continue in both roles, according to a memo distributed July 24, 2024.

Lyons joined CBS Chicago in 2021 after serving as founding vice president of news for Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation. Prior to that, she was news director for WGN, which is also owned by Nexstar. Prior to that, she was assistant news director and executive produced blocks of the station’s newscasts.

At WBBM, Lyons has overseen the station’s transition to the “CBS News Chicago” brand, opening of its revitalized streetside studio and introducing its “For the love of Chicago” brand.

WWJ returned to producing full-fledged local news in January 2023, prior to Lyons taking over as interim GM, replacing Brian Watson.

Lyons’ appointment follows a growing industry trend of having a single general manager handle responsibility for multiple stations, often within relatively close proximity to each other. GMs can travel between their stations as well as utilize video conferencing and phone calls to meet with staffers at other locations.

Advertisement

Below is the full text of the memo Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations’ west coast and midwest region,

I am delighted to announce that Jennifer Lyons will continue her outstanding work with you at CBS Detroit, taking on an expanded role as the Regional General Manager/President for both Detroit and Chicago. Since stepping in at the station in May, Jennifer has laid a foundation for the future of CBS Detroit. Her vision and efforts to transform our station’s functions internally and externally are clear, and the way you all have leaned in to deliver and trust her leadership makes it clear to me that this is a union and direction that needs to continue. We have made a pledge to serve this community with news excellency and I’m confident and pleased with what I’m seeing from all of you. Let’s continue with this positive momentum and direction of our newsroom. Please join me in congratulating Jennifer Lyons on her new role. We look forward to the continued growth and success of CBS Detroit under her visionary leadership. Best regards, Jennifer