WNBA announces ‘monumental’ media rights deal

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has unveiled a major media rights agreement, partnering with The Walt Disney Company, Amazon Prime Video and NBCUniversal for an 11-year term beginning with the 2026 season.

The deal expands the WNBA’s broadcast reach, with more than 125 regular-season and playoff games to be distributed nationally each season across the partners’ platforms.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert described the partnerships as “a monumental chapter in WNBA history,” highlighting the increased value and interest in women’s basketball.

The deal is estimated to be worth $200 million per season, or $2.2 billion for the full 11-year term. This makes the deal more than three times the current $60 million per season deal that ends in 2025.

The agreement comes as the WNBA experiences growth, having recently added expansion franchises in San Francisco/Bay Area and Toronto. The league reports increases in viewership, attendance, merchandise sales and digital engagement.

Highlights of the new broadcast rights deal include:

11-year term from 2026 through 2036 season

Minimum 25 regular-season games on Disney platforms

50 regular-season games on NBCU platforms

30 regular-season games on Prime Video

Rotating distribution of playoff games among partners

Disney to air WNBA All-Star events and draft

Prime Video to stream Commissioner’s Cup championship game

Prime Video Channels to be global destination for WNBA League Pass

The WNBA indicated it may add additional media partners to expand the reach and accessibility of games starting in the 2026 season.

