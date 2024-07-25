Vivid Zero, ‘Access Hollywood’ go for gold in Olympics promo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vivid Zero teamed up with NBCUniversal’s “Access Hollywood” to produce a promo for its coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The project included an on-set shoot on the “Access” stage. The on-set video walls were filled with virtual green screen and tracking marks that then enabled Vivid Zero to full integrate shiny 3D rings, which were a key element in the look, in post.

Aldo Palma-Saracho and Betsy Bergman from NBCU worked on the project along with Vivid Zero’s Joel Lava, Diana R. Horowitz, Gilbert Avila, Henry Jamin IV, Derek Tacconelli, Conor Reese, Seth Geiger, Dave Smith, Audra Levi Priluck, Chris Lang, Aaron Paquette, Jason Pauley, Adam Greene and founder and CEO Michael Vamosy.

Before landing on the ring and accompanying design, the Vivid Zero team explored multiple concepts, some of which are shown below.

More details and concept imagery are available on the Vivid Zero case study for the project.

“Access Hollywood” is produced by NBC-owned KNBC and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. It airs on NBC-owned stations in major U.S. markets.

The look uses elements from NBC Olympics logo design as well as the Olympic rings.

“Access Hollywood” is planning extensive coverage from the games, including athlete profiles and lifestyle content centered around French fashion and food.