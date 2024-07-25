Dalet unveils new flexible pricing and deployment options to deliver the best value for media processing

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced that the Dalet AmberFin premium transcoding solution now gives customers even more deployment flexibility, updated best-in-market pay-per-use pricing, as well as additional codecs and tools that optimize media supply chain workflows from capture to distribution. Regarded by media and entertainment as the standards-bearer for image quality, leading studios and streaming services rely on Dalet AmberFin for its high-quality, enterprise media processing to deliver the best possible viewing experience. In addition to the revised pricing, the latest updates continue to build on this reputation by bringing new codec support and elastic workflows to the platform.

“Proven quality combined with these cost-effective updates make Dalet AmberFin the best value for your money out of any solution on the market,” states Aaron Kroger, Product Marketing Lead, Dalet. “New flexible deployment models and expanded capabilities give customers more latitude with budgets, and new ways to optimize their media supply chain workflows without compromising on quality.”

Flexible deployment models and limitless scalability

The cloud-native Dalet AmberFin supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid configurations. Clients can choose from a pay-per-use model as either Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) deployment managed and hosted by Dalet or hosted on their own AWS infrastructure. Dalet also continues to offer on-premises nodes on a subscription-per-node basis.

Dalet AmberFin Cloud utilizes the same proprietary transcoding engine regardless of your deployment. Thus, existing Dalet AmberFin on-premise customers can augment existing deployments by utilizing the cloud for additional capacity and managing peak usage. The elastic processing power gives customers a new level of agility and limitless scalability.

Flexible pricing

The new self-hosted pay-by-the-hour pricing has zero subscription fees and provides the lowest upfront and operational costs for customers who self-manage their cloud services. Depending on the use case, cloud deployments can save up to 50% over fixed on-premises nodes. Regardless of the deployment model, AmberFin provides the industry’s most flexible pricing and TCO to meet all budgets.

Manage the latest and most advanced formats

Dalet AmberFin supports a wide array of the most common advanced formats and standards, from capture to distribution. New codec support includes the latest advanced formats for capture and delivery such as ProRes RAW and the latest RED R3D file formats. A comprehensive list of supported codecs and standards are available in the latest datasheet.

“Our ongoing commitment to adding capabilities to Dalet AmberFin is not just about supporting new codecs but about processing and delivering those codecs at the highest possible quality,” says Aaron. “Whether it’s frame-rate conversions, color space conversion, or HDR tone mapping, Dalet AmberFin delivers superior quality results, certified by industry leaders such as Apple and Dolby.”

Experience the results for yourself

Schedule a demo to learn more about our new try and buy program that lets you validate the results on your own media. Additionally, IBC 2024 attendees can experience AmberFin working across the entire Dalet ecosystem at stand 7.A43. When paired with Dalet Flex media logistics and Dalet Pyramid unified news operations platforms, Dalet AmberFin becomes a uniquely powerful transcoding and media orchestration platform that enables content transcoding for mass distribution. Robust APIs and workflow engines ensure seamless integration and power state-of-the-art automation for complex workflows, including global delivery of localized titles and content to multiple viewing platforms.

