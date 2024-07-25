MLB Network goes direct-to-consumer with new offering

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MLB Network has expanded its reach to baseball fans across the United States with a new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which launched on July 24, 2024. This new service allows fans to stream MLB Network through various subscription options.

The standalone offering is priced at $5.99 per month. Additionally, a combined package, “MLB Network + At Bat,” is available for $6.99 per month. This package includes all of MLB Network’s content as well as the full features of the MLB At Bat subscription, which provides live game audio for all 30 MLB teams, live Minor League Baseball games, and access to MLB Big Inning.

Current and future subscribers of MLB.TV’s all-teams and single-team packages in the United States will also be able to stream MLB Network for the remainder of the 2024 season. For the 10th consecutive year, subscribers who receive MLB Network through a participating pay TV partner can watch via an authenticated stream.

“As the way viewers consume content continues to evolve, we are excited for baseball fans to have this new option to experience MLB Network through direct-to-consumer streaming,” said Bill Morningstar, president of MLB Network. “Going this direction allows us to significantly expand our reach to fans and gives them more choices on how they want to watch the Network’s Emmy Award-winning coverage. With the season approaching the trade deadline, pennant chases, and Postseason, MLB Network will provide the most extensive baseball coverage and analysis available anywhere for our viewers.”

MLB Network launched in 2009 and is now in its 16th season of baseball coverage.

Local blackouts will apply to all live games on MLB Network, with alternate programming provided.