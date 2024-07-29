ABC News, stations launches ‘Climate Ready’ effort focuses on environmental ideas, solutions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations are launching “Climate Ready,” a new effort to showcase stories about real-world ideas to stay safe, protect financial futures and support their communities during extreme weather.

The division plans to offer the solution-oriented climate change reporting from both network correspondents and local stations on its streaming products.

ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee will launch the initiative July 29, 2024, with “Saving the Plant, Saving on Your Lawn.” The special will provide information about how native gardens can replace traditional lawns as a way to save money, cut down on water usage and help prevent flooding.

WABC in New York City is offering “Hot Subways and Urban Heat,” an examination into the issue of high temperatures within the city’s subway system, including a look at what causes the underground heat and how officials are working to combat it.

WPVI in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will air “Increase Tree Coverage,” which follows the city’s plan to boost tree coverage both help filter air and cut down on soil erosion to reduce the urban heat island effect.

KABC in Los Angeles, California, will feature the “Cool Pavement Project,” a report looking at how one part of the region is working with a roofing and waterproofing manufacturer to install reflective coating on sidewalks to reduce ambient and surface temperatures.

In Houston, Texas, KTRK will a examine The South Shore Drainage Project in “Sunny Day Street Flooding.” The station will follow efforts to add a pump station in the Galveston area to cut down on damage from flooding from hurricanes and rainstorms.

KGO in San Francisco, California, will also offer a report on autonomous firefighting helicopters, while Chicago, Illinois’ WLS profiles a local organization with plans to leverage geothermal heating and cooling to produce more affordable and more sustainable energy for low-income neighborhoods.

Advertisement

KFSN in Fresno, California, is providing viewers with details on how to create their own go-bags in case their neighborhood needs to be evacuated due to wildfire threats.

The network and stations will continue to produce content under the “Climate Ready” banner in the coming months.