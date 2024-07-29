Comcast hires Lance West to head D.C. office, lead government affairs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast has hired Lance West as executive vice president of federal government affairs and head of its Washington, D.C. office.

In this critical role, West will lead the company’s legislative and regulatory initiatives on Capitol Hill, at the Federal Communications Commission and other vital agencies.

Reporting to Tom Reid, chief legal officer and secretary, West will oversee Comcast’s advocacy strategy, managing relationships with key external partners and ensure the company’s leadership voice is represented in Washington. He will lead a team that collaborates with industry associations, advocacy groups and other stakeholders to support the company’s core goals.

West brings unique government advocacy experience to Comcast. Most recently, he served as vice president of federal government relations at The American Petroleum Institute, where he led the federal lobbying team and developed a comprehensive advocacy strategy for its member companies.

Before joining API in 2023, West served as chief of staff to Sen. Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lance to the Comcast team” said Reid in a statement. “With his exceptional leadership experience, wide reach on the Hill, and broad understanding of the regulatory landscape, Lance brings fresh strategic perspectives to the company that will enrich our engagement with policymakers and other stakeholders at this critical time.”

“Comcast is the leader in global media and technology, and I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team,” West said, “I look forward to helping advance Comcast’s vision and priorities benefiting the millions of customers we proudly serve. The future is bright.”

West will begin his new role at Comcast Sept. 3, 2024.

