IBC 2024: Leader’s ZEN-W Series of next generation analyzers to make their IBC Show debut

Test and measurement company Leader Electronics of Europe has announced that its ZEN-W Series of advanced analyzers will make their European debut at the 2024 IBC Show.

Comprising the LV5600W waveform monitor and LV7600W rasterizer, the next-generation series incorporates a wide range of new features plus a WebRTC interface which allows secure remote control and monitoring from a web-connected desktop or laptop computer. Developed from the established LV5600 and LV7600 instruments, the ZEN-W Series was conceived to help smooth the media industry’s multiple ongoing technological migrations – from SDI to IP, HD to UHD, and SDR to HDR.

Whilst the LV5600W is a 3U high half-rack-width unit with an integral 7-inch touchscreen display, the LV7600W occupies a compact 1U and incorporates SDI and TMDS monitor outputs. Supporting all of the T&M tools and options of the original ZEN Series – including traditional picture, waveform, vectorscope and ancillary data display, IP traffic analysis and JPEG-XS analysis – the ZEN-W Series products provide all of the support required to monitor 4K/UHD/2K/HD/SD SDI, as well as video-over-IP signals, making them ideal for today’s increasingly prevalent hybrid facilities.

To the existing feature-set, the ZEN-W Series adds a host of new production and post-production capabilities, including Full Range standard dynamic display (SDR) of black error, CIE, gamut error, histogram, level error, audio/video timing offset, noise level, test signals, vector and waveform. Also supporting Full Range SDR are CINELITE and CINEZONE, including five-bar, frame capture and image quality adjustment. CINEZONE is further enhanced with new presets specifically for ARRI and RED camera users.

The new range also includes bi-directional HDR/SDR conversion, with the ability to import 3D color lookup tables (LUTs) via a plug-in USB memory, thus enabling HDR content to be viewed in SDR and vice versa. This feature simplifies live production, on-set production and post production workflows.

The arrival of the ZEN-W Series also heralds several new audio-related features, including an audio mapping capability which simplifies the task of checking the level of IP audio streams. The audio level display can be flexibly configured for easy supervision, while both instruments also gain support for multilingual closed captions in the CC608, CC708 and OP47 categories – collectively covering most European languages.

“The original ZEN Series of analyzers has found a place in broadcast and media testing environments around the world thanks to its versatility and feature-rich design,” said Martin Mulligan, COO of Leader Electronics of Europe, in a statement. “With the ZEN-W Series we have raised the bar once again, adding a host of new capabilities including a Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) interface providing users with highly flexible operation by allowing secure remote control and monitoring from a web-connected desktop or laptop computer. The ZEN-W Series products are invaluable T&M solutions regardless of media environment, which is why we expect them to resonate strongly with IBC Show visitors.”

