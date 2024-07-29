Nexstar president and COO joins NAB TV board

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Association of Broadcasters has appointed Michael Biard, president and chief operating officer for Nexstar Media Group to its television board of directors.

The appointment becomes effective immediately. Television Board Chair Pat LaPlatney made the appointment in accordance with NAB bylaws.

As Nexstar’s President and COO, Biard oversees the company’s divisional operations and revenue, including broadcasting, networks, distribution and advertising sales.

Prior to joining Nexstar in August 2023, Mr. Biard spent 23 years with Fox Corporation, most recently serving as president of operations and distribution, overseeing Fox’s studio operations and corporate real estate and serving as a member of the senior team responsible for sports rights strategy and acquisitions.

Additionally, he led multiplatform program and network distribution, including strategy, affiliate marketing and affiliate-related business affairs and operations for all of Fox media brands, according to NAB’s announcement. During his tenure at Fox, he also served on the boards of the Big Ten Network, the USFL and several regional sports networks.

From November 2013 to October 2018, Biard served as president of distribution for Fox Networks Group. Biard has extensive experience in media and network distribution, making him an important advocate for NAB as the organization addresses a variety of critical issues currently impacting broadcasters, the statement notes.

Biard holds a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University and a Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School.

He assumes the board seat of Andy Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Advertisement