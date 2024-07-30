Hollyland adds Pyro 7 all-in-one video monitor, TX and RX to Pyro series

Hollyland is pleased to announce the Pyro 7, a wireless video monitor that combines TX, RX, and seven-inch monitor screen in one compact, lightweight and robust device. The Pyro 7’s Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology resists interference and supports a long operational range of up to 1,300ft (400m). The low latency of only 60ms provides smooth and responsive video monitoring for professional-level teams and creators.

The Pyro 7 device provides a complete compact monitoring and transmission solution as part of Hollyland’s new Pyro Series, which also includes the Pyro S and Pyro H. Exceptional hardware design enables the Pyro 7 to simultaneously connect one transmitter to four receivers, and customizable shortcut keys easily provide the convenience of dual-camera monitoring. Hollyland’s upgraded HollyOS offers enhanced image analysis capabilities and allows for bulk video file export via SD card.

The Pyro series video monitoring revolution

Hollyland’s new Pyro series is a range of revolutionary devices for transmitting and monitoring video that will reshape the way users capture footage. A single Pyro transmitter can send clear, near real-time video to up to four receivers at once, allowing all crew members to monitor live video simultaneously.

With Hollyland’s own Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology, Pyro operates on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands with intelligent Auto Frequency Hopping. The Pyro series is the perfect solution for multi-user monitoring in dynamic shooting scenarios, such as film production, live events, ENG/EFP applications, and more. With Pyro, users can enhance collaboration and productivity on every shoot.

Pyro H, S, and 7 are all compatible with each other, but each offers its own special features to suit user requirements. The Pyro H transmitter has HDMI input and loopout, letting users connect a camera to send video to other receivers, while monitoring the view from the loopout port to an external screen. Pyro S has HDMI and SDI ports that are suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects. Pyro 7, as well as featuring a built-in seven-inch monitor, supports both HDMI and SDI input, output and loopout. It lets users choose the connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Monitoring multiple cameras in real-time? Super fast switch

Pyro 7 makes possible seamless connection with Pyro H and Pyro S, after a grouping preset is engaged. Users can monitor different camera views on Pyro 7 by swiftly switching between them with the customizable buttons.

Video monitoring with four receivers is no longer an issue, because Pyro 7’s WifiBroadcast technology enables one transmitter to provide a stable signal to four receivers simultaneously, offering more flexibility and faster decision-making when the team and clients need additional monitoring on set.

