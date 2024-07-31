Megapixel launches advanced cloud monitoring solution

Megapixel has expanded its Helios LED Processing Platform with the introduction of Megapixel Cloud, a new system for control and monitoring. This platform, designed for large-format LED installations in corporate, fixed installations and broadcast sectors, is already being utilized by several Fortune 500 companies. It enables users to monitor and manage Helios infrastructure remotely, improving system reliability and reducing the need for on-site maintenance.

Niall Thompson, Cloud Product & UX Manager at Megapixel, said: “Megapixel Cloud isn’t just about monitoring — it’s about empowering users to manage their AV systems with ease and confidence, no matter where they are. For example, in retail environments, our real-time monitoring ensures that display issues are promptly addressed, reducing downtime and maintaining customer engagement.”

The Cloud system allows for centralised control of all screens in a project, making it suitable for multi-site and geographically dispersed installations. Instead of dispatching technicians during business hours, customers can address issues remotely at their convenience. The system also offers custom dashboards for project-specific metrics and sends alerts via email or text when errors occur or thresholds are reached, ensuring full awareness of system health. Additionally, Megapixel Cloud integrates with the company’s OMNIS AV Monitoring Platform, providing a unified view of the system and detailed historical logging.

Megapixel CEO and Co-founder Jeremy Hochman added: “We believe in analytics for display solutions because they can be complex and difficult to troubleshoot. Our goal is to offer AV operators and IT departments remote diagnostics, health information, and control capabilities for screens worldwide, whether for a single lobby screen or a global retail fleet.”