Nexstar announces three stations picking up CW affiliations

The CW network has announced new television station affiliates to replace Scripps-owned ones in three markets.

In Tucson, Arizona, KTTU will take over the affiliation from KWBA, while the Santa Barbara, California, market will see KCOY nab the network from a KSBY digital subchannel. Finally, Corpus Christi, Texas, will move from a KRIS subchannel to KSCC.

KTTU is owned by Tegna and currently carries MyNetworkTV programming.

KCOY is owned by VistaWest Media and is currently a Telemundo and Fox affiliate. The announcement did not indicate if it would drop one or both of those affiliations or add The CW on a subchannel.

KSCC, a Sinclair Broadcast Group station, carries Fox on 38.1, MyNetworkTV on 38.3, and Charge! on 38.4. Its 38.2 slot is currently empty, though it’s also not clear if that will be the home of The CW or if the station might drop one of its other offerings.

With the change, KTTU will also be the local home of the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin and Juice by Dre and Snoop, live from Arizona Stadium in Tucson on December 28.

All three affiliation agreements take effect Sept. 1, 2024.

The moves are part of previously-announced plans by Nexstar Media Group, which owns 75% of The CW, to no longer partner with Scripps.

In a separate announcement, Nexstar announced that WKBD in Detroit, Michigan, and WBFS in Miami, Florida, both owned by CBS, would also become CW affiliates on Sept. 1. Scripps owns the current CW affiliates on both of those markets.