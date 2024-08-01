Atomos introduces new Shinobi II monitor

Atomos simultaneously announces and ships Shinobi II, a slim, lightweight, high brightness, 5-inch 1500nit HDR monitor that’s perfect for vloggers, creatives and photographers. It’s available now from Atomos’ authorized resellers.

Atomos is known for inventing the Apple ProRes HDR monitor-recorder, and its Ninja and Shogun lines are market leaders in that field. Atomos’ first monitor-only device, Shinobi, was launched in 2019 and has been extremely successful, selling over 100,000 units worldwide.

“The most common requests from Shinobi users have been for camera control and a brighter HDR screen,” commented Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. “Camera control required a USB-C port for the widest-possible camera compatibility and a new, brighter screen required a redesign. So, Shinobi II has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern mirrorless/DSLR cameras and HDR or SDR video workflows, as well as amazing HDR photo shooting.”

At launch, Shinobi II will control most Canon, Panasonic, and Sony mirrorless cameras over USB-C, and Z CAM E2 models through a separate serial cable. With future firmware updates Atomos plans to support cameras from Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System and SIGMA.

“We’ve designed the camera control interface with a focus on common settings that need to be adjusted on a shot-by-shot basis,” added Young. “The exposure triangle is an essential element of all photography, and Shinobi II has sliders for adjusting lens aperture, shutter speed and ISO. With immediate and responsive access to these settings, getting perfect exposure on the 1500nit HDR monitor is a breeze, especially when used in combination with our powerful monitoring tools. These include histogram, waveform, false color, zebra, focus peaking and zoom.”

The camera’s all important white balance can also be adjusted via a slider. Shinobi II conveniently triggers camera recording from its screen, a great option when your camera is mounted on a gimbal. Recording status is shown by a red edge display, irrespective of whether the recording is triggered by the camera or from the Shinobi II.

“Adding a USB-C port gave us the opportunity to restyle the Shinobi,” Young continued. “The 30% thinner body means that even though we are adding more hardware functionality, we aren’t affecting the weight of the device. Shinobi II is incredibly lightweight at just 210 grams (about 7.4 oz) and includes our innovative locking cable connectors for HDMI and USB ports, for robust and professional connectivity. We can even power the camera from the Shinobi II with PD in and out.”

The intuitive touchscreen has also been upgraded; at 1500nits peak brightness it is 50% brighter than its predecessor and supports 10-bit HDR video and photo monitoring with zero latency.

The Shinobi II will cost USD/EUR 349 (GBP 295, AUD 545), excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos authorized resellers now.