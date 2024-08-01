Blue Lucy to launch asset portal and introduce AI assistant at IBC 2024

Blue Lucy has announced plans today to launch BOLT on stand 6.C39a at IBC 2024, Amsterdam, September 13-16th. Described as an asset portal, BOLT provides effortless access to content, allowing media executives to receive, review and share content without navigating complex UIs or waiting for technical teams to deliver files. The Blue Lucy team will also demonstrate extensive integrations and a powerful AI assistant in BLAM, Blue Lucy’s proven tool for asset management, workflow orchestration and integration, at the show.

BOLT is designed to reconnect commercial media teams with their content through three core functions:

Receive: BOLT provides an intelligent upload function that ensures content is received with the metadata your business needs. Rather than waiting for content to arrive and then adding metadata to it, with BOLT the content request is delivered along with set parameters and metadata requirements so it’s immediately searchable and can be set to trigger workflows on arrival. So, your media hits the ground running.

Review: BOLT puts your entire content library at your team’s fingertips – regardless of their technical capabilities. The portal’s stunningly simple operation and focussed functionality means sales teams can search and view content from any web browser without having to request access or learn how to use advanced toolsets.

Share: BOLT provides a simple system for content owners to showcase and monetise their content catalogue. Now, sharing content with potential customers is as easy as adding items to a shopping cart and secure links to viewing copies are automatically created and delivered to your prospects.

BOLT will be shown working as both a standalone product and in conjunction with BLAM on the Blue Lucy stand at IBC 2024.

The Blue Lucy team will also demonstrate the power of BLAM’s extensive integration capabilities at the show and introduce visitors to its new AI assistant “Lucia.”

BLAM’s unique approach to integrations

With nearly 500 existing connectors and an almost limitless ability to quickly add new integrations due to the platform’s microservice architecture, BLAM allows media teams to connect disparate systems in their media supply chain. IBC 2024 attendees can expect to see demonstrations of BLAM’s integration with products including Adobe Premiere Pro, Amazon S3, Monday.com and Rascular on stand 6.C29a. The team will also highlight the company’s open-access approach to integration that sees their customers maintain control of the commercial relationship with each vendor to maximise business value.

Meet BLAM’s multitasking AI assistant

Visitors to Blue Lucy’s stand will be the first to meet Lucia, BLAM’s new AI assistant. Lucia takes the grunt work out of media management and workflow orchestration in BLAM and is especially useful when multi-step, bulk actions need to be performed. For example: users can type (or even dictate) instructions in plain English to set up complex workflows like automatically generating placeholders, removing bars and tone and creating a folder for a batch of incoming content.

Julian Wright, CEO of Blue Lucy said, “Blue Lucy is known for helping media companies manage their media, orchestrate workflows and integrate technologies. At IBC 2024 we’re expanding the reach of these benefits by putting content in the hands of commercial teams and leveraging integrations and AI to make media supply chains even more efficient. We’re looking forward to showing IBC visitors what our products can do!”

Advertisement