Globecast to showcase connectivity and hybrid cloud solutions at IBC 2024

Globecast, a provider of broadcast, media and entertainment integration and managed services, has today announced details of its attendance at IBC 2024, the world’s most inspiring content and technology event. Located in Hall 5, Stand 5.C75, Globecast will showcase its advanced transmission and connectivity capabilities and end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions.

Backed by major investment in IP and cloud technologies and an expanded cloud-focused team, Globecast has significantly broadened its acquisition, remote production, media management, playout and distribution solutions. Throughout IBC, Globecast will welcome attendees to its stand to explore a wide range of major industry opportunities. This includes the accelerating pace of hybrid cloud technology integration and orchestration, the growth of the OTT service model, and the company’s sustainability strategy.

Major industry highlights

Globecast will also focus on a range of its recent project highlights. One of these being the implementation of a complete TV Head-End solution as a service for OTT and IPTV with Orange. Another is the cloud-based production and workflow management for Euronews’ 14 channels as well as the delivery of global quality control services for a major streaming platform’s 8,000 channels.

Globecast also recently announced the renewal of a long-standing agreement with Arabsat, one of the world’s top satellite operators, which includes a hybrid solution of satellite and SRT technology for worldwide content delivery. Under the terms of the new contract, Globecast will deliver enhanced services for GAB by adding terrestrial distribution to its existing IPTV, digital TV and OTT platforms.

Summer of sports

In addition, Globecast continues its focus on sports, enabling playout and global distribution via an IP/cloud distribution mix for the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2024, Premier Padel Tournaments in Rome and Malaga, and the UEFA European Championships in Germany for SKY ITALIA and RAI, utilizing unilateral delivery via fiber.

“Globecast continues to leverage its broadcast-native expertise in the evolving industry landscape by offering comprehensive media integration and management solutions,” said Jean-Christophe Perier, CMO of Globecast. “At IBC this year, we will demonstrate how this approach enables rightsholders, broadcasters, operators and digital platforms to modernize their technology stack and workflows while redirecting their resources to their content and user monetization priorities. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand.”