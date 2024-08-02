WBD sunsetting Boomerang streaming service

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Warner Bros. Discovery has informed users of its Boomerang streamer that it’s shutting down the service in September 2024, with most of its content moving to Max.

The streaming service launched in 2017, but the Boomerang name is also used for a linear cable channel and was previously used as a programming block on Cartoon Network dating back to 1992.

WBD notified Boomerang streaming subscribers on Aug. 1, 2024, that it would shutter the offering on Sept. 30, 2024.

The email noted that much of the streamer’s content, which drew heavily on the Hanna-Barbera and Warner Bros. library of classic animated shows plus additional family-friendly selections, will move to Max.

While the announcement did not indicate which offerings will be lost with the move, it does mention that shows centered around popular characters such as Scooby, Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry, will continue to be available.

Customers will receive a refund for any unused portion of subscription fees after Sept. 30 based on its $39.99 per year cost.

The Boomerang linear cable network will continue to operate.

WBD does not release specific subscriber counts for individual services, so it’s not clear how many people will be affected, though the service nearly never appears on lists of top-used streamers.

No reason was given for the shut down.