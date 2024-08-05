NBCU names EVP for TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Jeanne Mau has been promoted to executive vice president, TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion at NBCUniversal.

In this position, Mau continues to oversee the company’s inclusion efforts across its entertainment television portfolio that are housed under the NBCU Launch banner.

Her purview spans the company’s broadcast and cable entertainment networks, including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, streaming platform Peacock and four television studios Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios.

“Over the past three years, Jeanne has systematically expanded and elevated our inclusion efforts in television. She has introduced us to new voices in front of and behind the camera and become an invaluable resource to our showrunners and internal creative teams,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, and Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “We remain committed to our principles and, as we look to the future, Jeanne will continue to serve a critical role in our business by supporting our goal of producing compelling content that appeals to global audiences.”

Mau will continue to report to Igbokwe and Berwick.

Mau joined NBCU in 2021 as senior vice president, TV programming, diversity, equity and inclusion, where she has since built upon NBCU’s more than 20-year legacy of inclusion work in television.

She oversaw the creation of the NBCU Launch brand that brought together the inclusion efforts across the company’s broadcast and cable entertainment networks, Peacock and the television studio group.

She refreshed NBCU’s talent development programs, including its writers and episodic directing programs. She also launched the company’s first major inclusion efforts for unscripted programming, including the NBCU Launch Unscripted Producers Initiative and the NBCU Launch Unscripted Pitch Accelerator.

To date, 33 qualified mid-level producers have come through the Unscripted Producers Initiative; they have subsequently worked on 26 NBCU unscripted series. Mau also formed new partnerships with non-profit organizations and advocacy groups to enhance inclusivity on the company’s productions and raise awareness of content among cultural tastemakers.

Among those new partners is Black Beauty Roster, which has been facilitating educational trainings for NBCU creative executives about the on-set needs of actors with textured hair and darker skin tones.

Mau is an advisory board member for the Alliance of Women Directors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to support, education and advocacy for women and nonbinary directors in film, television, advertising and new media.