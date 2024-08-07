AspireTV announces two new original series

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture, life and style, will premiere two new original series this fall as part of its “Power Players” hour.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, “Style Kings” will premiere at 8 p.m. eastern followed by “Cut to It” at 8:30 p.m.

“Style Kings” enters the world of high fashion and interior design with two successful entrepreneurs who specialize in luxurious style, Justin Q. Williams (interior designer) and Dedrick Thomas (custom clothier). “Style Kings”

is an intimate peek into a brotherhood of two experts who have open and honest conversations, sharing how their artistic minds shape their approach to fashion and design. This show provides an in-depth look into their worlds, while inspiring viewers to define their own style and swagger.

Catering to a roster of celebrity clients and high-profile projects including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, NBA Coach Jerry Stackhouse, actress Terri J. Vaughn, actor Danny Glover, Creative Director D.L. Warfield and social media influencer Jarrett Billups.

“Style Kings” will elevate the discourse on Black men’s contributions to art and culture in this 10-episode series.

In “Cut to It,” viewers are invited into this Los Angeles celebrity hotspot as the talented team of barbers serve up fresh cuts and jokes to their celebrity clientele. The barbershop has long been a cultural safe space for Black men, and this shop is no different.

Celebrity appearances include Omar Gooding, Tony Baker, Shawn Porter, Michael Jai White, Marcus Williams, Tony Roberts, Willie Gault and Bentley Kyle Evans. AspireTV has ordered eight episodes.

“I am thrilled to launch our new ‘Power Players’ hour featuring the compelling and dynamic new original shows Style Kings and Cut to It,” said Angela Cannon, general manager, AspireTV, in a statement. “These shows celebrate powerful, successful and talented Black men who are at the top of their game. AspireTV is intentionally filling a void by offering positive portrayals of these amazing men who represent Black excellence. Dedrick, Justin and the men of ‘Cut to It’ will inspire viewers with their creative vision, business savvy and their undeniable appeal.”

“All viewers will be entertained by their drive, passion, humor and, of course, their effortless charisma,” Cannon continued. “The ‘Power Players’ hour reinforces aspireTV’s commitment to showcase diverse, multi-dimensional depictions of Black culture and to provide programming that celebrates Black culture, life and style.”

Style Kings is produced by Picture Perfect Productions in association with Great Point Media with Willie Giles serving as executive producer. Jamie Nieto and Jeff Peterson are executive producers of Cut to It. It is produced by Raising the Bar Entertainment and Latigo Entertainment.

AspireTV is also available nationally on DirecTV and Dish and can also be watched on DirecTV Stream, Sling or Philo, as well as via mobile apps.