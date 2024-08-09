Spectrum News to launch ‘The Rush Hour’ block on Southern California channel

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Spectrum News 1 Southern California is launching “The Rush Hour,” a new three-hour-long weekday news program hosted by award-winning journalist Giselle Fernandez.

Premiering Aug. 19, 2024, the show will air Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. local time, offering in-depth news reports about the issues that matter most to the people of Los Angeles. Additionally, Kelvin Washington will now greet viewers in the morning with “Your Morning on Spectrum News 1,” while anchor Amrit Singh will shift to midday with “Your Afternoon on Spectrum News 1” along with his continued nightly duties on “Inside the Issues.”

The new broadcast replaces the existing rolling news coverage.

The first hour will compete with local news on the market’s NBC (KNBC), ABC (KABC), CW (KTLA) and CBS-owned indy KCAL stations as well as “Judge Judy” on KCBS (CBS) and “TMZ Live” KTTV (Fox).

The 5 p.m. hour features local news on KABC, KCBS, KNBC, KTLA and KTTV but not KCAL, while 6 p.m. includes local news on six stations as well as network news at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS and NBC stations and KTLA featuring another half hour of local news. At 7 p.m., most stations go into syndicated programming, with the exception of a one-hour 7 p.m. newscast on KNBC.

“Spectrum Networks launched Spectrum News 1 in Southern California with the goal of transforming the news landscape in LA, meeting our audience where they are, rising to viewership from over one million households per month[1] just six years later; ‘The Rush Hour’ is the next step in that journey,” said Cater Lee, vice president of original programming and on-air talent development, in a statement. “’The Rush Hour’ will feature breaking news and weather along with Spectrum News 1’s signature coverage of local news, prioritizing community-based storytelling. Giselle will ascend to this role and continue to delve deeper into stories impacting Angelenos. Supported by a team of journalists reporting from the field, Giselle will provide viewers access to objective local news that affects their everyday lives. The additional moves for Kelvin and Amrit will allow them each to bring their signature styles to other dayparts.”

Spectrum News research shows a significant growth opportunity in the 4 to 7 p.m. timeframe for news programs, dubbing it a “new primetime” for viewers. Spectrum News 1 is the most-viewed three-hour block of local news in the market across all local news stations, according to the announcement.

“I take great pride in what we have built at Spectrum News 1 in the LA market over the last six years,” said Fernandez. “We have remained committed to bringing unbiased, trusted and hyperlocal coverage to the Southland at a time when comprehensive contextual storytelling should be at the forefront. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the great morning team, I am eager to expand our mission of great storytelling in an exciting and fast-changing new television landscape.”

A nine-time Emmy award-winning journalist, including in 2024 for the best regularly scheduled morning newscast in the Los Angeles area, Fernandez is known for her in-depth reporting and interviews with prominent local and global leaders. Since joining Spectrum News 1 at its inception in 2018, she has captivated viewers with her interview style, going deeper to understand the person behind the public figure she features on the Emmy award-winning weekly series “LA Stories.” Among her most notable interviews are those with First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, civil rights and labor activist Dolores Huerta and actor LeVar Burton. She is also a three-time recipient of the LA Press Club’s Journalist of the Year award and received its President’s Award for her impact in journalism in 2023.

Washington, a Michigan native, has been with Spectrum News 1 since launch, covering local issues that impact Southern Californians. A Golden Mike award recipient in 2021, Washington has extensive experience hosting special documentaries and original programming, including “The Envelope: Emmy Roundtables” and Spectrum News 1’s Emmy-nominated show “50 Years of Hip Hop: From the Westside.” Washington is known for interviewing key influencers and policy makers, including former chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former Laker guard Magic Johnson and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. Washington is also a frequent contributor on Spectrum News 1’s “LA Times Today” and is one of the hosts of the pre- and post-game shows for the Dodgers on Sportsnet LA.

Singh has been an integral part of Spectrum News 1 since launch and is currently host of the network’s award-winning political program “Inside the Issues,” engaging viewers with weekly in-depth political analysis and discussions. He has interviewed prominent figures, including U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, former California Governor Gray Davis, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Michel Moore. Singh also has hosted “Spectrum News Challenge,” a weekly national game show challenging high school students on their knowledge of local and national news, and the Golden Mike-winning limited series, “Music Diaries.”

Spectrum News 1 is available to Spectrum subscribers on channel 1 and via the Spectrum News App for mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

The “Rush Hour” name (without “the”) was previously used by NewsNation to brand an early evening news block.