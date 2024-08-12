Twin Cities Fox anchor retiring

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After 25 years at KMSP in Minneapolis–St. Paul, Minnesota, morning news anchor Alix Kendell has announced she’s retiring.

Kendall has anchoring the station’s morning news since it launched in 1999.

Her last day at the Fox-owned station is Sept. 6, 2024, and the station is planning several weeks of tributes and retrospectives.