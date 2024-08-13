FAST channels capture 40% of viewing hours, Amagi report notes

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amagi, a provider of cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology, released its 12th Global FAST Report on July 30, 2024. The report details the increasing influence of Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels on TV networks, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), and pay-TV services.

According to the report, broadcaster-owned channels now represent 30% of the top 100 FAST channels and drive 40% of total viewing hours across these channels.

The report indicates that global hours of viewing (HOV) and ad impressions among Amagi-delivered FAST channels showed robust growth, with 31% and 26% year-over-year increases, respectively. This data suggests a significant shift in how audiences consume content, with FAST channels playing an increasingly important role in the broader streaming landscape.

Srinivasan KA, Amagi’s co-founder and chief revenue officer, commented on the findings, noting the growing significance of FAST channels as a revenue source for traditional media companies in the digital age. He emphasized the double-digit growth in both global HOV and ad impressions as evidence of the market’s health.

Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst at TVREV, contributed the introductory note to this edition of the report. Wolk highlighted the universal appeal of free linear channels delivered through FAST platforms, despite regional variations in content preferences.

The report draws on data from over 50 FAST services and more than 5,000 channels powered by Amagi’s SSAI platform, Amagi Thunderstorm.

It also includes insights from the 2024 Amagi Consumer Survey, which gathered responses from nearly 500 U.S. households. The survey revealed that 75% of respondents would create a free profile on a streaming service to explore FAST channels, and over half were willing to provide credit card information.

Additional findings from the report include a 2.5-fold increase in broadcaster-owned channels on FAST platforms and a nearly 50% rise in FAST channels within broadcaster-owned-and-operated (O&O) apps. Furthermore, single IP channels, which make up more than 25% of entertainment channels on FAST, accounted for over 33% of viewing hours within that genre.

More information and the full report are available on Amagi’s website.