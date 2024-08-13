Nick D’Angelo appointed brand manager for Prolights

A.C. Americas, the parent company for A.C. Lighting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick D’Angelo as Brand Manager for the Prolights brand.

In his new role, D’Angelo will report to Fred Mikeska and will closely collaborate with sales, customer service, marketing, and other brand managers to strengthen the Prolights Brand. He will manage the Prolights brand and collaborate directly with Prolights on product development, marketing plans, training programs, and tradeshow presence across North America. Nick will be in charge of planning, developing, and executing marketing strategies and campaigns and will work closely with clients and the Prolights team in Italy.

Nick D’Angelo spent ten and a half years working with ESPN as a Senior Lighting Specialist and, most recently, as Lighting Director. His primary role with ESPN involved evaluating stage and studio lighting and overseeing the design, installation, and on-air lighting in their studios on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Additionally, he supervised the remote team’s work, including ESPN’s presence at the U.S. F1 races, the NBA, and college sports.

Fred Mikeska explains, “Nick will leverage his experience to position Prolights in the market while managing vendor relationships. Acting as more than a brand ambassador, he will play a pivotal role with internal and external stakeholders to increase value, performance, and market presence.”