Paramount closing TV studio division, about 30 to lose their jobs

As part of a broader round of staff cuts as Paramount Global prepares to be acquired by Skydance Media, the company is shutting down its Paramount Television Studios division.

PTVS series currently in production, including “Jack Ryan,” “Reacher,” “The Spiderwick Chronicles” and “Time Bandits,” will be absorbed into CBS Studios.

The closure means that about 30 employees who worked specifically on PTVS projects will lose their jobs, with CBS Studios taking over working with production companies and other creatives on projects.

Nicole Clemens, president of the division, will exit when the division officially closes up shop in mid-August 2024.

PTVS also had projects including “Cross,” “Varsity Blues,” “The Italian Job,” “Murderbot” and “The Parallax View” ordered to series. It also has a variety of series and films in various stages of development, including “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” part of the “Sex and the City” franchise, and “The Couple Next Door.”

These projects will also become part of CBS Studios, though their statuses could change at any time.

Full text of memo from Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Television Studios

Dear PTVS Family, As you’re all aware, Paramount Global has made the difficult decision to close Paramount Television Studios as part of the company’s broader restructuring plans. This has been a challenging and transformative time for the entire industry, and sadly, our studio is not immune. Over the past 11 years, PTVS has weathered seemingly insurmountable obstacles through a combination of strength, determination, and unwavering commitment. We met these challenges with incredible resilience, creativity, and passion for what we do, and I could not be prouder of our team. We’ve also had the privilege to collaborate with some of the most brilliant creative talent in the industry to help tell incredible stories seen around the world, entertaining and shaping culture. Although Paramount Television Studios is ending, our ethos will live on in shows that will continue to be enjoyed by global audiences for years to come. We’ve cemented our legacy by shepherding some of the most influential, award-winning, and critically acclaimed shows in the streaming era with series like “13 Reasons Why,” “The Offer,” “Defending Jacob,” “The Alienist,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Station Eleven,” “Time Bandits,” and many more. We have broken streaming platform records with “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Reacher,” and “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” Our upcoming shows, “Cross,” “Before,” and “Murderbot,” are sure to join the ranks of those hits. This has been the most formative chapter in my career, and that is mainly due to the remarkable colleagues I have had the honor to lead and learn from on a daily basis. Thank you for supporting me, inspiring me, and laughing with me for the last six years — I wouldn’t have wanted to be in the trenches with anyone else. I want to thank George Cheeks for his leadership and support through it all. There will undoubtedly be some tears as we move on, but this business is a marathon, and I am certain that we will cross paths, if not work together, again. “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” – Fred Rogers With heartfelt gratitude, Nicole

Full text of separate memo from George Cheeks, co-CEO, Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS:

CBS Team, As you saw from the email Brian, Chris and I sent earlier, this is a very difficult day at Paramount Global. I’m reaching out to share that today’s news unfortunately impacts CBS, including one of our studios. A short time ago, we informed the team at Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) that the studio will cease operations at the end of the week. To be clear, this is not a decision based on how PTVS performed. This move is the result of significant changes in the TV and streaming marketplace and the need to streamline our company. Advertisement I want to thank PTVS President Nicole Clemens and the talented team she built for the many signature hits they produced. Under Nicole’s leadership, this studio consistently punched above its weight in attracting top storytellers and stars to create best-in-class series. I want to thank every PTVS employee for shepherding a slate of shows that helped usher Paramount into the streaming era. Going forward, all current PTVS series and development projects will transition to CBS Studios. In addition to PTVS, there are members of CBS teams who will be leaving the company. These are valued colleagues we admire and respect, whose talents contributed to the leadership position we enjoy today. I want to express my deepest gratitude for their contributions, hard work and dedication. As we move forward, please keep these co-workers in your thoughts as our HR teams and their teammates help support them through this process. There is a lot of news to unpack today. I know it’s unsettling. I continue to be impressed and grateful for our teams’ ability to stay focused and stick together during this transitional time. George