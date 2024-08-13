Tegna creates group Olympics graphics package accompanied by custom music

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna’s Design Tank crafted a mini-graphics package for its stations to use with their 2024 Summer Olympics coverage — complete with custom music.

As the largest single owner NBC-affiliated stations in the country, Tegna knew ahead of time it would be offering heavy coverage of the games on its local broadcasts.

NBC affiliates were able to use official Olympic branding on those stations, but the package also appears to have allowances for non-NBC stations, including a stylized “Paris” element that mimics NBC’s look — but also notably does not mention the Olympics specifically or come across as an exact match.

The look focused heavily on red, white and blue with gold accents, while also incorporating French and Parisian imagery along with event-specific imagery, including its own set of program pictograms.

Many visual elements acquired a variety of paper-inspired textures, while key on-screen elements also had a papercraft-like outline effect added.

Typography was driven by the station’s normal sans serif along with a bold, blocky serif.

The look was accompanied by custom music from Sixième Son, with the company’s Paris-based team creating a sonic branding element with a modern take on French music.

Project credits

Lead designers: Brooke Fazakerley, Carolyn Driskell, and Jaime Roy

Designers: Sam Henderson, Kendall Whiteman, Orlino Noneza III, Pierce Murphy, Olivia Pulick, Christine Ryan

Advertisement