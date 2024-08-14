A+E Networks undergoes layoffs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A+E Networks, the owner of Lifetime, A&E and History, laid off staff from across the company Aug. 13, 2024.

The layoffs, which were first reported by Deadline, impacted nearly every department. The company did not specific how many people lost their jobs.

In addition to layoffs, Variety independently confirmed that several executives would leave the company, including Amy Savitsky, a senior vice president of unscripted development and programming for Lifetime.

Also leaving are Lifetime VPs Kim Chessler and Cat Rodriguez, vice president of unscripted programming Zach Behr and A&E programming VP Peter Tarshis, according to Variety.