Ross Video supports Paris Olympics coverage with AR, aerial cameras

Ross Video deployed equipment and personnel to support coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, contributing to the production of multiple events across the French capital.

The company’s Spidercam team operated cable-cam systems at nine venues throughout the city. These aerial camera setups provided dynamic shots for a variety of Olympic sports, including rugby, track and field, diving, artistic swimming, gymnastics, basketball, skateboarding, BMX, volleyball, beach volleyball, swimming, water polo, handball, tennis and boxing.

At Le Stade de France, the Olympic stadium north of Paris, Spidercam captured footage of rugby matches and track and field competitions. The system also operated at the beach volleyball arena, offering aerial views with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Inside the city, Spidercam worked at Bercy Arena, providing unique angles for gymnastics events. At La Defense Arena in the western business district, the system enhanced coverage of swimming competitions. At Roland Garros, home of the French Open, Spidercam contributed to tennis coverage.

The Aquatics Arena saw Spidercam in action for diving events, while additional venues across Paris utilized the technology for various other Olympic sports.

Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery Virtual Productions team created augmented reality graphics. This team worked at three primary locations: Le Stade de France for track events, Bercy Arena for gymnastics and La Defense Arena for swimming. The AR graphics aimed to enhance viewer understanding and engagement with the competitions.

The company also provided its Piero sports analysis system, which was used in the production truck for swimming and basketball coverage in the United States. This technology allows broadcasters to add graphical elements to replay footage for clearer analysis of athletic performances.

In total, Ross Video deployed over 60 individuals to support Olympic broadcasting operations.

The company’s participation in the Olympics also highlights the international nature of broadcast technology. With the games taking place in Paris, a Canadian company provided key production tools and expertise for an American broadcaster, underscoring the global collaboration often present in major sporting events.