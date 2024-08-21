NASCAR to go ‘Nonstop’ on NBC coverage from select races

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports will experiment with side-by-side commercial breaks during three upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races, branding it “NASCAR Nonstop.”

The “NASCAR Nonstop” concept is similar to TNT’s “Wide-Open Coverage” of Daytona International Speedway from 2007 to 2013, where green flag racing was shown with small commercials overlaid on the bottom of the screen. ESPN also experimented with a similar concept branded “NASCAR NonStop” during the 2011 season.

NBC is utilizing the format for the races at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, which will likely feature longer green flag runs and more potential for crashes. These tracks, where pack racing occurs, often feature large crashes that can take out multiple cars, with the crashes sometimes occurring during commercial breaks.

Long ago, broadcasters would dump out of commercials as a crash occurred.

Current broadcast partners NBC and Fox have faced repeated criticisms from the fanbase for unnecessary tinkering with coverage of the sport, combined with a large increase in cost-cutting and a heavier ad load. This experiment, however, has been applauded on social media as a move in the right direction as attention spans change and viewers have increasingly more options – such as F1.

NASCAR ratings have declined from highs reached in the mid-2000s, with the league set to move from two to four broadcast rights partners in 2025.

NBC also updated its broadcast booth after the 2024 Summer Olympic hiatus, with Leigh Diffey taking over as play-by-play announcer from Rick Allen. Allen will continue on NASCAR Xfinity Coverage and appear on races set for the CW later this season.